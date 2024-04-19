2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Schedule Confirmed
Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage schedule has been revealed with 16 nations set to compete in round robin events taking place in Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Zhuhai from September 10 to 15.
On day one, 2023 runners-up Australia will take on France in Group B (Valencia), while defending world champions Italy get their campaign underway on Wednesday 11 September against Brazil in Group A (Bologna), said a press release.
Elsewhere, 32-time world champions USA face Chile on day two in Group C (Zhuhai), while Great Britain against 2022 world champions Canada on the final day in Group D (Manchester) also catches the eye.
The top two teams from each group would progress to the Final 8 knockout stage in Malaga from November 19 to 24.
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan, New Zealand teams not to train on Friday21 minutes ago
-
Blind Cricket Trophy from April 2021 minutes ago
-
National Women's Football C’ship postponed21 minutes ago
-
Beijing half marathon runners stripped of medals after controversial finish21 minutes ago
-
PSA World Tour Finals in June41 minutes ago
-
O'Sullivan eyes eighth snooker world title amid more retirement talk6 hours ago
-
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain8 hours ago
-
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona15 hours ago
-
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain15 hours ago
-
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 9218 hours ago
-
Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart18 hours ago
-
Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta20 hours ago