2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage schedule confirmed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage schedule has been revealed with 16 nations set to compete in round robin events taking place in Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Zhuhai from September 10 to 15.

On day one, 2023 runners-up Australia will take on France in Group B (Valencia), while defending world champions Italy get their campaign underway on Wednesday 11 September against Brazil in Group A (Bologna), said a press release.

Elsewhere, 32-time world champions USA face Chile on day two in Group C (Zhuhai), while Great Britain against 2022 world champions Canada on the final day in Group D (Manchester) also catches the eye.

The top two teams from each group would progress to the Final 8 knockout stage in Malaga from November 19 to 24.