3-day 4th Thal Desert Rally 2019 Kicks Off In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:40 AM

3-day 4th Thal Desert Rally 2019 kicks off in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :First round of the fourth Thal Jeep Rally started at the desert of Layyah and Muzaffargharh on Friday (Nov 15).

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has organised 4th Thal Desert Rally 2019 scheduled from 15th-17th November, in the midst of Thal Desert covering District Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

The rally will attract more than 80 competitors from all over Pakistan and would cover the 180-190-kilometer distance.

The rally will start from Head Muhammad Wala and the midpoint would be Choubara, Layyah district.

These jeep rallies are a part of the Thal festival that is celebrated every year in the desert of Layyah and Muzaffargarh.

TDCP officials talking to a private news channel said, besides race, cultural mela and food street would also be conducted for citizen entertainment in which people would enjoy drum dance, horse dance, camel dance, local music, cultural show and fireworks.

The registration of vehicles for jeep rally would be held today (Nov 15) qualifying round to be held on November 16, while final round would be on November 17.

