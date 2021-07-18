UrduPoint.com
3 Players From KP In Squad For Asian TT C'ship In Doha

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Three players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Muhammad Rameez and Shah Khan from Swat and Fahad Khawjah from Chitral named in the five members' squad Sunday for the Asian Table Tennis Championship, commencing from September 22 at Doha Qatar.

The announcement of the Pakistan male and female teams came soon after the ending of the National Master Ranking Table Tennis Championship here.

Muhammad Rameez, Shah Khan, Fahad Khawaja, Asim Qureshi and Bilal Yaseen named in the Men squad while in the Women the team including Parnia Khan, Ayesha Sharjeel, Haiqah Hassan, Sanam Yaseen and Sana Muzaffar.

All three players Muhammad Rameez (Swat), Shah Khan (Swat), Fahad Khawjah (Chitral) are hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the squad for Asian Table Tennis Championship.

The team was selected after nine men's and seven women's league matches as part of the All Pakistan National Ranking Master Cup Table Tennis Championship.

Talking to media, Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, Saleem Ahmed said that they held league round matches with the aim to ensure due opportunities to the players to show their skills before short-listing the team for the Asian Table Tennis Championship.

He said the selection was made on merit and hopefully the teams of Pakistan – both male and women – would show good results at Asian level.

He also congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for his keen interest and support to the players.

