52 projects completed, work on 100 other playing facilities in full swing: Murad Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Work on Prime Minister's 1000 Playground facilities continued across the province with out of 150 projects 52 completed while other 100 would be completed and handed over to the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by June 30.

This was stated by Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities Murad Ali Mohmand while talking to media men here on Wednesday. He said, Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak have briefed Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the ongoing work on the 150 Playground facilities across the province.

Murad Mohmand said out of the total 150 projects, projects worth Rs. 173.85 million have been approved in Peshawar and all these Playground facilities are nearing completion.

Murad said that he and his team of Engineers of the Engineering Wing headed by Chief Engineer Ahmad Ali, Deputy Director Amir Ur Rehman Betani, Engr. Paras Ahmad, Engr. Umar Shehzad, Team of PMU and C&W have been constantly visiting and monitoring the phase of work on various ongoing projects to ensure quality of work and should avoid use of sub-standard materials as desired by the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

He said 52 projects have been completed so far including Sadpara Climbing wall at Peshawar Sports Complex, a Squash Court, two synthetic walking tracks, 35 Open Air Gyms across the province, a badminton court, a polo ground, two gyms, one at Hayatabad Sports Complex and the other at Peshawar Sports Complex.

The gymnasiums are fully equipped with modern and electronic-based machinery. The second such facilities of gyms available for both male and female athletes, the second of such kind of international standard after Islamabad in Jinnah Sports Complex.

A cricket academy, three synthetic flooring, a playground, a gymnasium hall, a basketball and volleyball court, two synthetic lawn tennis courts are included besides construction of a badminton hall at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in Peshawar.

Construction of Climbing Walls at Hayatabad Sports Complex and Peshawar Sports Complex. Construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at University of Peshawar, Construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at Islamia College University, Construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at Police Line Peshawar, Synthetic Tennis at Pakistan Tennis Club Peshawar, adjacent to Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, establishment of Tennis Academy on the same venue, Construction of Courts, in Central Jail Peshawar, two Open Air Gyms in Hayatabad over Peshawar Development Authority land in Hayatabad, and Open Air Gym in Peshawar Sports Complex, firsts Futsal Stadium near Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Squash Courts in Peshawar Qayyum Sports Complex, Flooring in Badminton Court, Agricultural University Synthetic floor in the Gymnasium Hall of Peshawar, synthetic floor in the gymnasium hall of Hayatabad Sports Complex, renovation of squash courts of Civil Officers Mess Peshawar, renovation of gymnasium of Hayatabad Sports Complex, synthetic walking track in Civil officers Mess Peshawar, Synthetic Tennis Courts in Civil Officers Mess Peshawar, Murad Ali informed.

Director Project Murad Ali Mohmand said that most of these projects have been completed and rest of the projects will be completed by the end of June. But sports facilities will be available and we will get the best talent who will join our national teams and make the name of the country and the nation famous all over the world and we will continue such projects for the next fiscal year as well.