Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 continued at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 17th January, 2020.

A total number of 35 matches were played on the 4th day in all the categories. In a major upset, promising unseeded junior Muhammad Shoaib continued his giant-killing run with another good win over 6th seed Heera Ashiq 7-6(4), 6-4 in an exciting, closely fought match. In the women’s singles, Mahin Aftab emerged the winner over top-seeded Sara Mansoor. Mahin won a tight first set 7-5, and was awarded the match when Sara conceded due to illness.

Mr. Anwar Saifullah Khan, former Federal Minister, Parliamentarian, and former President Pakistan Tennis Federation, visited the PTF Complex and witnessed some of the matches and also interacted with the players and their parents. He also appreciated the hard work of the players and the organizing committee for conducting the event in a highly professional manner.

Following are the results:

Men’s Singles Matches: (Quarter Finals)

Shoaib beat Heera Ashiq: 7-6(4), 6-4. Muzammil Murtaza bear Barkatullah: 6-0, 6-3. Aqeel Khan beat Yusuf Khalil: 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-1. M. Abid beat Mudassir Murtaza: 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles (Quarter Finals):

Abid, Waqas Malik w/o Shakir ullah, Abbas Khan, Ahmed Chudhary,Barkatullah beat Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq: 6-3,6-4, Mudassir Murtaza, M.Shoaib beat Imran Bhatti, Mian Bilal: 6-1,6-1

Ladies Singles (Semi Finals)

Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Noor Malik (ZTBL): 6-2, 6-1.

Mahin Aftab beat Sara Mansoor: 7-5(Retd).

Boys 18& under (Quarter Finals):

Hamid Israr beat Aqib Hayat: 7-5, 6-4. Subhan bin Salik beat Mahatir Muhammad: 6-3, 6-2. Hashish Kumar beat Faizan Fayyaz: 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. M. Shoaib beat Nalyn Abbas: 6-3, 6-2.

Boy’s U-14 Singles (Quarter Finals):

Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan: 4-2-4-2. Yahya Musa Luni beat Saim Shahzad: 4-0, 4-0. Bilal Asim beat Asad Zaman: 4-0, 4-0. Shahsawar beat M. Hamza Asim: 4-1, 4-5(5), 4-1.

Boy’s U-14 Doubles (Quarter Finals):

Shahsawar, Yahya Musa beat Ehtisham Hamayun, Asad Zaman: 4-0, 4-0.

Ahmed Nail, Bilal Asim beat Taimoor Khan, Jamal Shah: 4-0, 4-0.

Boy’s/ Girl’s U-12 (2nd Round):

Amir Mazari beat Taimoor Khan: 4-1, 4-0. Hamza Roman beat Jamal Shah: 4-0, 4-1. Ali Zain w/o Shahsawar. Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Rayan Kh. Sahood: 4-1, 4-2. Nabeel Ali Qayyum beat Amna Ali Qayyum: 5-4(5), 4-0. Ehtisham Hamayun beat Subhan Aslam: 4-0, 4-0. Abdul Basit beat Eesa Fahad: 4-1, 4-1. Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Haziq Asim: 4-0, 4-0.

Boy’s/ Girl’s U-10 (Quarter Finals):

Hammad Shah beat Yusuf Raja: 4-1, 4-0. Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Samir Mashood: 4-2, 4-0. Razik Sultan beat Ali Asghar Zaidi: 4-1,4-2, M.Hassan Usman beat Zunaisha Noor: 4-0,4-2

Seniors 45

Rashid Malik (ZTBL) , Hameed ul Haq beat Azeem Khan ,Imran Ahmed: 6-1,3-6(10-2)