6th Shehryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The 6th Shehryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022 will get underway from tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Sports board Punjab Tennis academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

According to PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, who is also Tournament Director, the week-long championship is being organized under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA). "Over 350 players have registered for Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022. All the Davis Cup and Fed Cup players along with top junior players are participating in this highest prize-money event. All outstation players are being provided with free hospitality," he added.

Malik said as many as 21 events will be contested in this prestigious championship that include men's singles & doubles, ladies singles & doubles, juniors boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-12 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-10 singles, boys/girls U-8, boys/girls U-6, seniors 35 plus doubles, seniors 45 plus doubles, seniors 50 plus singles, seniors 65 plus doubles.

The PLTA Secretary added that the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy is giving a festive look due to the presence of over 350 players and their parents.

The main draw matches will start from Monday (Nov 21) at 10:00 am, whereas the top ranked players of the country will also be seen in action.

The opening ceremony of the prestigious festival will take place on Monday (Nov 21) at 3:00 pm.

Malik thanked Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood, SBP Vice Chairman Nadeem Abbas Bara, Secretary Youth Sports and Affairs Ehsan Bhutta, Director Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi and other SBP officers for their all-out cooperation for the promotion of sports especially of tennis in Punjab. It is due to their untiring efforts and support that tennis is gaining popularity across the province and country and Punjab players have been excelling at Asian tennis level, he added.

Malik also thanked title and co-sponsors of the prestigious championship saying it is due to their full support and cooperation that tennis has been flourishing here and the tennis players earning good name and fame for them and the country at international level. "I am especially thankful to Metro Cash & Carry, Sheikhoo Steel, TS Builders and others for their support to conduct such a big and high-prize money event here at state-of-the-art tennis courts, which can host international tennis events in a befitting manner," he elaborated.