6th Thal Jeep Rally: Stock Category Competitions Completes

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

The stock category competitions of 6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally has been completed

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The stock category competitions of 6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally has been completed.

Exactly 66 including six women vehicles have participated in the competition of stock category. A track of more than 195 kilometers has been made for the final competition in the stock category while the midpoint track for women was fixed by 110 kilometres and all vehicles completed the track.

Earlier, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Chairman Dr Zafar Cheema inaugurated the competitions by flagging off the car of the winner of qualifying competition Yasir Ahmad.

Talking to media, Director General Admin of TDCP Tanveer Haider said that Thal Desert Jeep Rally was a great entertainment for the people of DG Khan division.

The track of Jeep Rally covers Muzaffargarh and Layyah districts and added that conducting such programmes in backward areas of South Punjab was a good initiative.

Such programs played a positive role in the development of the region.

He said the Jeep Rally would not only to regional but also be taken to the international level.

The prepared category competitions of Thal Jeep rally would be held on November 28 in which 43 vehicles will participate.

The winner of previous rally Sahibzada Muhammad Ali Sultan will defend his honour.

It is worth mentioning here that Sahibzada Muhammad Ali Sultan was also the winner of qualifying competition of prepaired category while his car will be the first to run on the track in the final competitions.

All the results will be announced on November 28 evening during prize distribution ceremony at Faisal stadium.

