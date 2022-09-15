UrduPoint.com

8-year Zayan Declared Best Swimmer In Inter-School Swimming Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2022 | 07:14 PM

8-year Zayan declared best swimmer in Inter-School Swimming Championship

In Inter-Schools Swimming Championship, organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Championship, eight year old Zayan was declared as the best swimmer

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :In Inter-Schools Swimming Championship, organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Championship, eight year old Zayan was declared as the best swimmer.

Former sports Minister and Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and Director Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mukhtiar Ahmad and President KP Swimming Association Muhammad Asif Orakzai were also present.

More than 100 swimmers from various schools across Peshawar participated in the championship.

In 50m freestyle U14 Ahmed Hasan took first position, followed by Zayan got second and Muhammad Ali remained third, in 50m freestyle U10 Abdul Rafi first, Arif Wajdan second and Talha Mazhar third, Bilal Jabbar in 50m freestyle U12 took first position, followed by Azlan and Zulfiqar and Mohammad Owais were both declared third.

In the 100 butterfly Zayan took the gold medal, followed by Abdul Rafi and Wajdan. In the U10 category Aizaz took first in the freestyle, Shehryar got second and Abubakar remained third respectively. Bilal Aftab got first position in the 50m freestyle U12, Zalan took second and Muhammad Hussain got the third position. Safian of Nowshera was declared as best swimmer in the U12 category.

At the end, the guest gave away trophies, certificates to the position holders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Nowshera Muhammad Ali Gold Olympics From Best

Recent Stories

State Institutions to hold Imran accountable for m ..

State Institutions to hold Imran accountable for misleading people: Javed Latif

20 seconds ago
 PM Flood Relief Fund receives Rs 3.3 bln donations ..

PM Flood Relief Fund receives Rs 3.3 bln donations, Senate body told

22 seconds ago
 Minister directs to combat dengue on emergency bas ..

Minister directs to combat dengue on emergency basis

24 seconds ago
 China Ready to Support Russia on Issues Affecting ..

China Ready to Support Russia on Issues Affecting Both Countries - Xi

26 seconds ago
 Girls Netball Cup from October 11

Girls Netball Cup from October 11

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's top corporate golfers to compete at Wor ..

Pakistan's top corporate golfers to compete at World Final in Spain

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.