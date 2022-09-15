8-year Zayan declared best swimmer in Inter-School Swimming Championship

In Inter-Schools Swimming Championship, organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Championship, eight year old Zayan was declared as the best swimmer

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :In Inter-Schools Swimming Championship, organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Championship, eight year old Zayan was declared as the best swimmer.

Former sports Minister and Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and Director Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mukhtiar Ahmad and President KP Swimming Association Muhammad Asif Orakzai were also present.

More than 100 swimmers from various schools across Peshawar participated in the championship.

In 50m freestyle U14 Ahmed Hasan took first position, followed by Zayan got second and Muhammad Ali remained third, in 50m freestyle U10 Abdul Rafi first, Arif Wajdan second and Talha Mazhar third, Bilal Jabbar in 50m freestyle U12 took first position, followed by Azlan and Zulfiqar and Mohammad Owais were both declared third.

In the 100 butterfly Zayan took the gold medal, followed by Abdul Rafi and Wajdan. In the U10 category Aizaz took first in the freestyle, Shehryar got second and Abubakar remained third respectively. Bilal Aftab got first position in the 50m freestyle U12, Zalan took second and Muhammad Hussain got the third position. Safian of Nowshera was declared as best swimmer in the U12 category.

At the end, the guest gave away trophies, certificates to the position holders.