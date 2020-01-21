UrduPoint.com
Abbottabad White Wins Winter Sports Gala Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:42 PM

Abbottabad White wins Winter Sports Gala trophy

Abbottabad White clinched the trophy of the Winter Sports Gala organized by Directorate of Sports KP and District Government Abbottabad at Sports Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Abbottabad White clinched the trophy of the Winter sports Gala organized by Directorate of Sports KP and District Government Abbottabad at Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The White team defeated Green with District Sports Officer Miss Bushra was the chief guest who witnessed the events part of the Winter Sports Gala.

The White Kabaddi team defeated Abbottabad Green by 53-44 in a thrilling final played at Hockey Stadium Abbottabad. Abbottabad White have services of Hassan Ali Khan, captain Shoaib, vice-captain Walid, Abdullah, Zariab Khan, Ahsan Ali, Hamza Nawab, Mussadaq and Sharjeel while for Green team Imtiaz, Shakir Ullah, Ibrar, Mehfooz, Aslam and Tufail played well.

On the occasion, District Youth Officer, Miss Bushra gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up teams.

Abbottabad Winter also won the trophies of the Taekwondo and Wrestling. Chairman Abbottabad Zakat Committee Tariq Mehmood was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away trophies and cash prizes.

