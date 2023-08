ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz, Nauman Khan and Ahmad Khalil have moved to the semifinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship, 2023 at Dalian, China.

In the quarterfinal played on Friday, in Under 17, Abdullah Nawaz (Pakistan) beat Xia Ding Jun (Hong Kong) by 11/3, 10/12, 8/11, 11/6, 12/10.

In Under 13, Nauman Khan defeated Yelvannthan (Malaysian) by 11/4, 11/6, and 11/3 while Ahmad Khalil outplayed Aryaman Singh (India) by 4/11, 11/8, 11/2, and 11/5.

However, in Under 15, Ibrahim Zeb (Pakistan) lost to Aryavan deevan (India) by 8/11, 10/12, 9/11.