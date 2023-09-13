Abdullah Nawaz of PAF beat Ibrahim Mohib of Pakistan Army to win Roshan Khan Squash title

Abdullah Nawaz of Pakistan Air Force defeated Ibrahim Mohib of the Pakistan Army in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roshan Khan Squash Championship title in a marathon final witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Abdullah Nawaz of Pakistan Air Force defeated Ibrahim Mohib of the Pakistan Army in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roshan Khan Squash Championship title in a marathon final witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Minister sports Najeebullah Khan Marwat was the chief guest on this occasion. President KP Squash Association Dawood Khan, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, players and officials were also present.

Umar Ashraf, Mamoon Khan, Nouman Khan, Abdullah Nawaz and Azan Khalil also took their trophies in various categories wherein Caretaker Sports Minister Najeebullah Khan Marwat distributed the prizes.

Former World Number-2 Muhibullah, former World No. 8 Ehsanullah, coaches Mansoor Zaman, Tahir Iqbal and other important personalities were present.

Under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association, Roshan Khan Junior Squash Championship was held at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Peshawar Sports Complex, in which more than hundred boys of U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 participated. In the Under-11 final, Umar Ashraf of Pakistan Air Force defeated Mohammad Hussain of PAF 11-8 13-11 8-11 6-11 11-5. In the Under-13 final, Mamoon Khan of PAF defeated Muhammad Fawad Khan 3-0, the score was 11-6 11-9 11-5. In the U-15 final, Pakistan Army's Nouman Khan defeated PAF's Muhammad Shahzeb 11-6 11-3 11-8. In the U-17 final, Pakistan Air Force's Abdullah Nawaz defeated Pakistan Army's Ibrahim Mohib 11-6 11-3 11-0 while in the U-19 final, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Azan Khalil defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Yasin Khattak 11-7, 11-8 and 11-7 to win the trophy. Finally, the special guest distributed prizes among the players.