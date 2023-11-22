Open Menu

Adam Azim Claims European Light-welterweight Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) British boxer of Pakistan-origin Adam Azim has become the new European light-welterweight champion after overpowering Franck Petitjean of France in round ten of their fight in Wolverhampton.

The 21-year-old rising star, who has his family roots in Kotli AJK produced an empathic performance, dropping the defending champion in the fifth with a body shot.

Petitjean, 35, beat the count but his corner threw in the towel in the tenth after he went for a second time, BBC reported.

Azim improved his record to 10 wins and seven stoppages.

He hopes to emulate his idol Amir Khan by becoming a world champion by the age of 22. He will turn 22 next July. "I'm feeling amazing," he said.

"I want to thank my team and the main man Shane McGuigan for getting me to this point.

"He [Petitjean] was really tough, I knew I couldn't stop him in the early rounds, this was a development fight for me. I had to chop the tree down and I did that.

"I could have gone another 15 rounds then."

