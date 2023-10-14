Open Menu

Adenzai Super Cricket League Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published October 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Adenzai Super Cricket League carrying top eight teams got underway here at Agosh Center Gulabad on Saturday.

Notable of the Dir Lower including President of Al Khidmat Foundation Dir Lower Fazl Mahmood, Dr. Bashir Ahmad, former MPA Humayun Khan, Naeemullah Khan, son of Bakht Bidar, Liaquat Mulk, Feroze Shah (Tehsil Chairman), Farman Younis (Village Chairman), Javed Khayal, Murad Khan (Village Chairman), District Sports Officer Ibrar Ahmad and other political, social and business personalities participated in the colourful opening ceremony.

The event was hosted by players from all Union Councils of Adenzai Tehsil who will compete in the Adenzai Super League 2023. Chairman of the Organizing Committee Siraj Kotwal in his address said that the League is to expose the talent of this region and give them the best opportunity. He disclosed that teams have been formed from each Union Council in Adenzai and their management committees were constituted in a very professional manner.

Adenzai Super League is going to make it very easy for the players to go ahead and serve their country and nation at the highest level, Siraj Kotwal said.

Along with this, this structure will also help in promoting hard ball cricket which is a means of professional cricket rather than playing with the tape balls.

He said, sports is not only important for the health of youth but nowadays sports has become a regular profession and everyone is investing their time and energy in it. Due to the abundance of facilities in the urban areas, the sport and the players are less disadvantaged, but in the villages, despite the talent, the focus on these things is almost insignificant and the same is the case in Adenzai where tap ball cricket has been played for a long time and players are always facing extreme difficulties to advance, said Siraj Khan Kotwal.

He said Adenzai Super League is to bring out the talent of his region and give them the best opportunity.

He said players from the Malakand division are also taking part in the League and hopefully good matches would be played.

