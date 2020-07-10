UrduPoint.com
Adviser Chief Minister KP Lays Foundations Stone Of Squash Courts In FCW, GCP

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:29 PM

Adviser Chief Minister KP lays foundations stone of squash courts in FCW, GCP

Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Higher Education Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman Friday said sports are essential for the better development of the young generation along with education and training activities

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Higher Education Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman Friday said sports are essential for the better development of the young generation along with education and training activities.

A healthy minds promotes healthy society, Mian Khalid-ur-Rehman expressed these views while talking to the media-men. He lays the foundation stone of a international standard squash court at Government Frontier College for Women Peshawar and Government College Peshawar was being built in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Higher Education KP Prof. Zahoorul Haq, MPA Asif Khan, Principal GCP Prof. Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, Principal FCW Prof. Jamila, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Sports GCP Hassan Khan Chamkani, Yaseen Khan, Director Sports FCW Gul Sanobar Jamshed, members of the faculty of both FCW and FCW were also present.

Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that the land of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very fertile for sports and certainly, Pakistan is a proud country of ruling the World of Squash for 37 long years. A small village of Peshawar Nawa Khali produced seven World Champions including legendaries Jehangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan and so on, Mian Khaliq-ur-Reham added.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced construction of 25 squash courts only in Peshawar district.

Asfandyar Khan Khattak on this occasion said that Rs108.96 million have been approved for the construction of squash courts in eight different educational institutions of Peshawar besides other places.

In educational institutions, he said, the squash courts would be constructed in the Islamia College School, Govt High school No.1, Nawi Khali Village High School, Lady Griffith Girls School for Girls, FCW, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, GCP and the Jinnah College for Women University of Peshawar.

About the reform process in education, the Adviser to Chief Minister said that the process of reforms in the higher education department has been expedited. The long-standing demand of college teachers has been met and a five-tier service structure has been implemented in practice with 1900 new posts have been created, Khalid-ur-Rehman said. "This will solve the problem of staff shortage in colleges on a permanent basis," he opined.

