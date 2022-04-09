UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Cricket Board Decides To Procure UAE Residency For Players

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Afghanistan Cricket Board decides to procure UAE residency for players

The Afghanistan authorities have taken this decision as availing visas have become tougher for Afghan nationals, especially in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover of the country last year

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) As part of a solution to avoid visa glitches for their national team, the Afghanistan Cricket board (ACB) has decided to procure UAE residency visas for nearly two dozen players and officials.

The team is currently in Abu Dhabi to fulfil the visa process, while also simultaneously undergoing a training camp.

Availing visas have become tougher for Afghan nationals, especially in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover of the country last year. The residence visas will allow the players and officials to stay in the country for a longer period of time while also ensuring eligibility to apply for visas of other foreign countries without having to be physically present in Afghanistan. With the tour of Ireland looming, ACB is now expected to apply for UK visas for the team from Abu Dhabi

"Afghanistan Cricket Board often hosts other countries in the UAE, so it is necessary that a number of officials and players must obtain UAE residency and/or residence permits," ACB said in a statement.

"With the influx of players into the country, the ACB preferred to organize a training and preparation camp for the Afghan players under the supervision of some best coaches in the UAE to better prepare for the upcoming cricketing events."

This is the first major step taken by the ACB to avoid visa glitches. In January, Afghanistan's arrival to the Caribbean for the Under-19 World Cup was delayed due to visa issues.

This had a knock-on effect, with a number of warm-up fixtures having to be rescheduled as a result. They were eventually issued visas upon ICC's intervention.

Afghanistan have had a number of home bases over the years, from Sharjah (2010-2013) to Lahore (2013-2015) to Greater Noida (2016-2018). They have returned to the UAE once again since early 2019.

Taliban's takeover of the country hasn't largely affected the running of cricket in the country. However, the working structure of the ACB had undergone multiple changes. Currently, it is headed by former Afghanistan allrounder Mirwais Ashraf.

On the coaching front, they recently roped in former England batter Graham Thorpe as head coach following the departure of Lance Klusener. They have also availed the services of former Pakistan internationals Younis Khan and Umar Gul, who will serve as batting and bowling consultants on a short-term deals.

Afghanistan are likely to play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan soon in the UAE. The series was to be played in August last year, but was postponed due to logistical challenges.

In terms of what is already on the cards, the team is set to tour Ireland in August for five T20Is. The tour was initially set to comprise a one-off Test and three ODIs, but the Calendar has since been reworked keeping in mind the T20 World Cup which is to be held in Australia this October.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Cricket Lahore Afghanistan T20 World ICC Australia UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Ireland United Kingdom Younis Khan Mirwais Ashraf Umar Gul January August October Visa 2019 From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan ..

Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan, says Zardari

16 minutes ago
 World snooker champion meets CCPO Lahore

World snooker champion meets CCPO Lahore

1 second ago
 4 Brick kilns sealed over violating Environment ru ..

4 Brick kilns sealed over violating Environment rules

2 seconds ago
 Voting on No-Trust-Motion: Opposition says no agre ..

Voting on No-Trust-Motion: Opposition says no agreement so far with govt

47 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht Says B ..

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht Says Berlin Reached Limit in Arms Su ..

41 minutes ago
 Maulana expresses condolence over demise of Asif I ..

Maulana expresses condolence over demise of Asif Iqbal Daudzai mother

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.