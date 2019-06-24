Afghanistan make slow start to World Cup chase against Bangladesh

Afghanistan's bid for a first win in this year's World Cup got off to a slow start as they laboured to 79-2 off 21 overs in pursuit of 263 to beat Bangladesh on Monday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Afghanistan's bid for a first win in this year's World Cup got off to a slow start as they laboured to 79-2 off 21 overs in pursuit of 263 to beat Bangladesh on Monday.

Gulbadin Naib's minnows were unable to establish any momentum on a slow Southampton pitch, putting them behind the required run-rate approaching the half-way point of their chase.

Rahmat Shah had partnered Gulbadin at the top of the order and the pair put on 49 for the first wicket.

But Shakib Al Hasan's introduction into the Bangladesh bowling attack brought the breakthrough.

Rahmat carelessly flicked a flatter delivery to Tamim Iqbal at mid-on and departed for 24.

Just 10 runs came from the next five overs and Hashmatullah Shahidi perished when he tried to accelerate, stumped by Mushfiqur Rahim off Mosaddek Hossain for 11.

Naib was unbeaten on 35 and Asghar Afghan was yet to score as the pressure mounted.

Victory for Bangladesh would move them into fifth place in the 10-team table.

That would leave them within one point of fourth placed England, who play Australia on Tuesday, as the race hots up to qualify for the semi-finals via a top four finish.

Afghanistan became the first team to be eliminated after an agonising 11-run loss against India on Saturday, when Mohammed Shami's final-over hat-trick denied them a famous upset.

Earlier, Shakib became the leading run scorer in this year's World Cup so far as his side reached 262-7 after being put into bat.

Shakib's 51 took him to 476 runs in the tournament, while Mushfiqur top-scored in Bangladesh's 50 overs with an 87-ball 83.