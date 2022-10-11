UrduPoint.com

Al Noor Club Wins 4th Intra-village Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 11, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Al Noor club Kharali won the 4th Intra-village Cricket Tournament after defeating Pomi Shah Eleven Latifal in the match played on Tuesday in Gujjar Khan

The tournament was organized by AAA Associates, a conglomerate of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Chairman AAA Associates Shaikh Fawad Bashir reaffirmed his commitment to promote sports under his patronage.

"Sports is a way of bringing communities together and inculcating harmony and unity among them. AAA is committed to the welfare of society and will continue to organise such tournaments in order to encourage the young talent," said AAA Associates Managing Director Lt. Col. (Retd.) Shahzad Ali Kiani.

