UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alex Morgan: The Battling Face Of Team USA

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 08:50 AM

Alex Morgan: The battling face of Team USA

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :On and off the football field, Alex Morgan prefers to attack.

The US striker, who has scored five goals so far at the women's World Cup and will face Spain with her team in the last 16 on Monday as long as she shakes off a knock, collects trophies and advertising contracts while also regularly getting into fights.

She is currently part of the legal battle between the US women's team and their national federation and if the Americans win the World Cup she has said she will snub any invitation to the White House to meet President Donald Trump.

Even so, American companies have long queued up to sponsor Morgan, who is married to Servando Carrasco, himself a professional player for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

At 29, Morgan is the face of women's football in the United States and a magnet for sponsors. She has made commercials for Coca Cola, McDonalds and Nike as well as banks, tyres, beauty and food products.

She was a model in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition in 2014 and 2019.

Forbes magazine calculated that Morgan made $3.5 million in 2017, top for a woman footballer but way behind Cristiano Ronaldo, that year's highest earning male player at $93m, and the top female athlete, Serena Williams, who earned $27 million that year.

The Californian, co-captain of "Team USA", prefers to be known for her goals and her battles as well as her 'Kicks' books for teenagers, adapted for television by Amazon.

- Score to settle - She is one of the spokeswomen for a US team that is suing its federation for equal pay and working conditions with the US men's team.

"Eventually, you just have to take a stand," Morgan told Time magazine. "How come we've had to fight this whole time, year after year?" "We have to be the athlete, we have to be the role model, we have to lead the way for the next generation," she said.

"Are male athletes doing that? Are they thinking about anyone other than themselves? I don't know. We do have more than one job within this role, and are getting paid much less." The Orlando Pride striker also has a score to settle with the World Cup.

In 2011, she was a substitute as the USA lost the final to Japan in a penalty shootout in Frankfurt.

Four years later, in Canada, the US took revenge, beating Japan 5-2 in the final. Morgan was a starter, but hampered by a knee injury, scored only one goal in the tournament while team-mate Carli Lloyd was the joint top scorer with six, including a hat-trick in the first 16 minutes of the final.

Morgan arrived at the World Cup having just passed a milestone.

In May, she became the seventh American player to score more than 100 goals for the national team. Her five goals against Thailand in the group stage brought her total to 106 goals in 165 matches.

At club level, she has won North American titles with the Western New York Flash and the Portland Thorns. In 2017, in a six-month loan spell at Lyon she won the French Cup and league, and the Champions League.

Success in the World Cup could put another of her political battles in the spotlight. She does not like President Trump.

If the US win the World Cup and, following tradition, are invited to the White House to meet the president, Morgan has already said she will not go.

"I don't stand for a lot of things the current office stands for," Morgan said. "We don't have to be put in this little box. There's the narrative that's been said hundreds of times about any sort of athlete who's spoken out politically. 'Stick to sports.' We're much more than that, O.K.?"

Related Topics

USA Football Attack Loan World Thailand Sports Canada White House Married Trump Job Portland Los Angeles Lyon Frankfurt Male Lead Orlando New York Spain Japan United States May Women 2017 2019 TV Top Million Serena Williams

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

8 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

9 hours ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

9 hours ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Eli ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.