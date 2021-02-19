Ali Haider wins 3000 meters race at Government College University

Ali Haider, a student of Physical Education, on Friday won the 3000 Meters Race, at the second day of the 120th Annual Sports of Government College University, Lahore which was marked by the athletic competitions among students, faculty and staff members.

Sehar Fatima from Physical education Department won the Long Jump (girls), while her department fellow Qaisar Abbas won the Discus-Throw.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, GCU Sports board Chairman Amad Upal, Director Sports Muhammad Waseem Akhtar and other senior faculty members gave away medals to the winning students and departmental teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that the real beauty of their annual sports lied in the collective participation of students, Old Ravians and faculty members. He said that GCU provided equal opportunity to female students for participation in sports and co-curricular activities.

Later, Waseem Akram, another student of Physical Education Department, won the 1500-metre Race finishing the race in the 04:36:32. However, in 200 Metres final, Anil Ramzan reached the finishing line in 24:21 seconds which earned him a Gold Medal. Sadaat Ullah from Political Science won the Javelin Throw (Boys). Teams of GCU SDSC Department and Biotechnology Department collectively won the 4x100 Meters Staff Relay Race.

The most enthralling Gymkhana events of GCU Annual Sports which include the famous 'Chatti' Race for Girls, Ministerial Staff Race, Naib Qasid Race, Four Legged Race, cricket Throw Ball for Girls, Pillow Fighting, Staff Children Race, Stilt Race, 60-Metre Race, Sack Race, and Obstacle Race will be held on Saturday at GCU Oval Ground at 2:30pm. Old Ravains would also participate.