UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Haider Wins 3000 Meters Race At Government College University

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:48 PM

Ali Haider wins 3000 meters race at Government College University

Ali Haider, a student of Physical Education, on Friday won the 3000 Meters Race, at the second day of the 120th Annual Sports of Government College University, Lahore which was marked by the athletic competitions among students, faculty and staff members.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Ali Haider, a student of Physical Education, on Friday won the 3000 Meters Race, at the second day of the 120th Annual Sports of Government College University, Lahore which was marked by the athletic competitions among students, faculty and staff members.

Sehar Fatima from Physical education Department won the Long Jump (girls), while her department fellow Qaisar Abbas won the Discus-Throw.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, GCU Sports board Chairman Amad Upal, Director Sports Muhammad Waseem Akhtar and other senior faculty members gave away medals to the winning students and departmental teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that the real beauty of their annual sports lied in the collective participation of students, Old Ravians and faculty members. He said that GCU provided equal opportunity to female students for participation in sports and co-curricular activities.

Later, Waseem Akram, another student of Physical Education Department, won the 1500-metre Race finishing the race in the 04:36:32. However, in 200 Metres final, Anil Ramzan reached the finishing line in 24:21 seconds which earned him a Gold Medal. Sadaat Ullah from Political Science won the Javelin Throw (Boys). Teams of GCU SDSC Department and Biotechnology Department collectively won the 4x100 Meters Staff Relay Race.

The most enthralling Gymkhana events of GCU Annual Sports which include the famous 'Chatti' Race for Girls, Ministerial Staff Race, Naib Qasid Race, Four Legged Race, cricket Throw Ball for Girls, Pillow Fighting, Staff Children Race, Stilt Race, 60-Metre Race, Sack Race, and Obstacle Race will be held on Saturday at GCU Oval Ground at 2:30pm. Old Ravains would also participate.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Sports Education Student GCU Gold From Government Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

35 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

36 minutes ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

32 minutes ago

Provision of certified seed to farmers essential f ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Awaits US Response on Adopting Statement on ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.