ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Rope Skipping Championship would be staged at Karachi from Friday, under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation (PRSF).

According to PRSF Maqbool Arain, six categories would be competed in the event including Men Singles, Men Doubles, Women Singles, Women Doubles, Men Team Event and Women Team Event.

"After the final competitions the prize Distribution Ceremony will be held on February 2 in which Trophies, Medals and Certificates will be awarded to the winning teams," he said.

Maqbool said as many as 40 players including men and women would be selected during the championship for the training camp.

"The selected players will take part in the international events in Thailand, Malaysia and other countries," he said.

