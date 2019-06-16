Alonso wins second Le Mans 24 Hour race with Toyota

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Fernando Alonso celebrated his second straight Le Mans 24 Hour race title on Sunday in a Toyota.

The two-time Formula One champion shared the driving with Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima with whom he triumphed 12 months ago.

Another Toyota driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez, was in the lead and on course for victory only to suffer a puncture one hour from the finish.