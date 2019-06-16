UrduPoint.com
Alonso Wins Second Le Mans 24 Hour Race With Toyota

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:20 PM

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Fernando Alonso celebrated his second straight Le Mans 24 Hour race title on Sunday in a Toyota.

The two-time Formula One champion shared the driving with Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima with whom he triumphed 12 months ago.

Another Toyota driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez, was in the lead and on course for victory only to suffer a puncture one hour from the finish.

