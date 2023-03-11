UrduPoint.com

Amazons Win Series Of Women's League Exhibition Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 11, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Amazons outplayed Super Women by 33-runs in the third match and won the series 2-1 of the Women's League exhibition matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday

Chamari Athapaththu hit a knock of 107 not out from 60 balls featuring 12 fours and six sixes as Super Women finished at 185 for eight after being set a 219 runs target. Athapaththu raised her half-century from 32 balls with six fours and three sixes, while she reached three figures from 57 balls with 11 fours and six sixes.

Athapaththu put on 90 runs for the third wicket with Iram Javed, who contributed 35 from 29 balls with four fours and a six. The Sri Lanka captain dominated the 40-run fourth wicket stand with South Africa's Sune Luus, whose contribution was six from five balls with one four.

The only time the left-hander was outshone was when Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali scored 12 of the 17 runs for the first wicket with three fours.

For Amazons, Fatima Sana took three for 34, while Danni Wyatt bagged two for 43.

While Super Women belted 24 fours and seven sixes in their reply, Amazons smashed 30 fours and six sixes to collect 218 for six after electing to bat first for the third successive time in the series.

Amazons captain Bismah Maroof followed up her scores of one and 73 not out with a well-crafted 51 not out to top-score for her side. Her 32-ball innings included six fours and a six. Together with Tammy Beaumont, Bismah put on 67 runs for the third wicket. Tammy's contribution in this stand was a 26-ball 39 with five fours and a six.

England's Danni Wyatt, who scored 22 and 97 in the previous matches, hit 43 at a strike-rate of 215 with seven fours and two sixes and provided her side a 65-run start in less than six overs with Eyman Fatima (19, 16b, 4x4).

Maia Bouchier and Fatima Sana finished the innings like it started. Bouchier hit three fours and a six in a 10-ball 21, while Fatima's seven-ball 17 not out included four fours.

Scores in brief: Amazons 218-6, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 51 not out, Danni Wyatt 43, Tammy Beaumont 39, Maia Bouchier 21, Eyman Fatima 19; Aimen Anwar 2-40).

Super Women 185-8, 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 107 not out, Iram Javed 35, Muneeba Ali 12; Fatima Sana 3-34, Danni Wyatt 2-43.

