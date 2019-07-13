Britain boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan secured a knockout win against Australia's Billy Dib to claim WBC international welterweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on late Friday

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Britain boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan secured a knockout win against Australia's Billy Dib to claim WBC international welterweight title at King Abdullah sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on late Friday.

Relentless from the outset, Khan floored Dib in the second round with a left hook. Dib kept on struggling and at no point matched Khan's superior speed and prowess.

Khan continued dominating his him with a rapid combination of punches, handing him another forceful left hook in the third round that shook him, but he still remained on his feet.

A flurry of rapid punches once again floored the Sydney-born Australian, compelling his team to throw in the towel, which was a signal that he would no longer be able to fight further.

Khan was earlier scheduled to fight against India's Neeraj Goyat, but the latter withdrew after he got injured in a road accident. The win against Dib has extended the pro record of Khan, who now has 34 wins and fives losses.