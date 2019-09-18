Amir Khan hails Waseem on winning bout against Filipino

British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has hailed Pakistan boxing star, who recently won world ranking bout in flyweight category by knocking out Philippines Canrado Tanamor in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has hailed Pakistan boxing star, who recently won world ranking bout in flyweight category by knocking out Philippines Canrado Tanamor in Dubai

"Well done champion. Mohammed Waseem. Great win for Pakistan. I just found out by MTK promotions boss Dan, Waseem won his fight in Dubai," he said in messageon his twitter handle.

Amir said he would soon visit Pakistan and meet Waseem to talk future plans.