Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Sylvain Bruneau, the coach of 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, said Saturday he tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving for the Australian Open, a result which sent 23 players into a two-week hotel lockdown.

In all, 47 players have been barred from practising in Melbourne after it was revealed that passengers on two charter flights -- one from Abu Dhabi and one from Los Angeles -- tested positive.

"I am deeply sorry to share that I have just tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival after travelling from Abu Dhabi," Bruneau wrote in a media statement.

"I am extremely saddened and sorry for the consequences now on everyone's shoulders sharing my flight.

"The rest of my team is negative and I sincerely hope that any further disruption is kept to a minimum." Bruneau said that he had tested negative within 72 hours of the flight's departure from the Gulf and "felt perfectly fine when I boarded." He insisted he had followed all the protocols while in the middle East.

"I have no idea how I might have contracted this virus."The 47 players will not now be allowed out to practise and train for the five hours each day agreed to as part of their build-up to the opening major of the year, Tennis Australia said.

The Australian Open is due to start on February 8 after being moved from its usual January slot.