Annual Swimmer Summer Coaching to start from July 10: Asif Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :President, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association, Muhammad Asif Orakzai said that the Annual Swimming Summer Coaching Camp will be held on July 10 at Adil Khan Swimming Pool with free entry to kids' age between 8-14.

Talking to journalists, Asif Orakzai said that the association has made a request to international FINA qualified coach and trainer Mobeen Khan to impart coaching and training to the upcoming young swimmers.

Like every year, he said that this year the Association decided to hold the Annual Swimming Summer Coaching Camp wherein three to four life-guards would also be deputed for the safety purpose of the kids coming to join the camp.

The entry to Annual Swimming Summer Camp is free and kids' ages between 8-14 are eligible to join the camp.

Asif Orakzai said that through summer camp, new faces would be coming up to the mainstream before going to provincial and national levels events.

He said former International Swimmer and Senior Coach of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asad Khan Hoti and head of the life-guard team Saleem Ur Rehman would be there to look after the kids during the camp.

He also thanked Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak for the support in holding the Camp.

He said after a long break due to coronavirus, the swimming pool has been rehabilitated and steps have been taken to properly follow the coronavirus SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Earlier, a day-long event organized by District Sports Officer Peshawar and District Administration held in which players of different age groups took part in different competitions.

In the 50m breast stroke Shehzad Afzal with his time 58.06sec got first, followed by Aziz Akhtar and Shabbir Ahmad, in the 50m back stroke open category Hamid Akhtar recorded 43.28sec, followed by Shahsawar Khan and Abdur Rehman, in the 100m free style Sadam got first position with his clock time 1.33sec, followed by Yameen Khan and MUhammad Ali, in the 50m breast stroke open category Nasir got first position with his clock time 56sec, followed by Shahsawara Khan and Hamid Akhtar. In the U12 category 50m free style Aziz got first position, followed by Pir Abdullah and Inam Ullah and in the 50m open category Shayan Khan won first position, followed by Abdur Rehman and Muhammad Afridi. At the end, Secretary Prosecution Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mukhtiar Ahmad graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away trophies and cash prizes.