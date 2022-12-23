UrduPoint.com

Aqeel To Face Shoaib In Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tourney Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Aqeel to face Shoaib in Begum Kulsum Saifullah tourney final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Top seed Aqeel Khan and second seed Muhammad Shoaib made it to the final of men's singles of the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 after notching up wins in the semifinals at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Friday.

Aqeel dispatched Muzammil Murtaza in straight sets 7-5, 6-1, while Shoaib prevailed against Muhammad Abid 6-2, 6-2.

In the ladies' singles first semi-final, seasoned Sarah Mahboob outmaneuvered Natalia Zaman 6-2, 6-1 to take on Noor Malik in the final, who in the other semifinal outplayed Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 6-3.

The finals of both categories will be held on Saturday.

Competitions were also held in other categories on Friday.

Following are the complete results: Men's Singles Semi-Finals: Aqeel Khan bt Muzammil Murtaza 7-5,6-1; M. Shoaib bt M. Abid 6-2,6-2 Men's Doubles Fourth Quarter-Finals: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi / Aqeel Khan bt Bilal Asim / Mahatir Muhammad 6-0,6-0 Ladies Singles Semi-Finals: Sarah Mahboob bt Natalia Zaman 6-2, 6-1: Noor Malik bt Meheq Khokhar 6-2,6-3 Boys Singles Quarter Finals: Hamid Israr bt Hamza Roman 6-2,6-3; M.

Talha Khan bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-1,4-6,7-5; Sami Zeb Khan bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-4, 6-4; Bilal Asim bt Farman Shakeel 3-6,6-3,3-0 (retd) Boys 14& Under Singles Quarter-Finals: Abdul Basit bt Taimoor Ansari 4-2,5-3; Abubakar Talha bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-1,4-0; Sameer Zaman bt Haziq Asim 4-2,4-2; Amir Mazari bt Muzammil Bhand 4-2,4-2 Girls 14& Under Singles Semi-Finals: Soha Ali bt Lalarukh Sajid 4-0,4-0; Zunaisha Noor bt Mahrukh Sajid 4-2,1-4,4-0;Boys / Girls 12&Under Singles Quarter-Finals: Hajra bt M. Arsalan 4-2,4-2; Razik Sultan bt Ihsanullah Kabir 4-1,3-5,4-1; Hassan Usmani bt Shayan Afridi 5-4(4); 2-4,5-4(3); Abdur Rehman bt Haziq Areejo 4-0,4-1Men's 45Plus Doubles Semi-Finals: Mahmood Khan / Azeem Khan bt Talha Waheed / Rashid Ali 2-6,6-3(10-7); Rashid Malik / Israr Gul bt Imran Ahmad / Col.Zia 6-0, 6-2.

