Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Aquafina Polo Cup 2021: Zacky Farm set final clash against Aviator

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Zacky Farm set main final clash against Aviator after outscoring Guard Group by 10-6 in the crucial match of the Aquafina Polo Cup 2021 played here on Friday.

Hamza Ejaz and Nazar Dean Ali Khan hammered a hat-trick each from the winning side while the remaining contribution came from Sikandar Pataudi and Hamza Khan, who converted a brace each.

From Guard Group, Taimur Ali Malik though played superb polo and cracked a classic quartet while Ali Noor Elahi and Mian Abbas Mukhtar struck one goal apiece yet their efforts couldn't bear fruit their side.

The enthralling match was witnessed by Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, General Secretary Tariq, Maj (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Sunday at Jinnah Polo and Country Club.

More Stories From Sports

