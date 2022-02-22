Arian wants netball in SAG

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) on Tuesday appealed the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza to include netball in the South Asian Games (SAG) 2023 to be staged in Pakistan in March.

According to PNF President Mudassar Arian the federation was affiliated with the Commonwealth Games Federation and recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"We have the capability to win laurels for the country in both men's and women's events," he said.

Arian said Netball was also being played in the Asian Games and South Asian Games. "Netball is also included in the Asian Indoor and Martial Art in Thailand and the South Asian Beach Games in Sri Lanka." He said netball was being played in seven countries of South Asia, including Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

"Pakistan won two silver medals in the Asian Men's Netball Championship held in Malaysia in 2017 and 2018 and also a bronze medal in the South Asian Beach Games played in Sri Lanka." South Asian Games would be held in Pakistan in March 2023 next year and Pakistan has a very good chance of winning gold medals in men's and women's netball events."He said there was no shortage of talent in the country and Pakistan would definitely win gold medals in the South Asian Games. "International Netball Federation and Asian Netball Federation have also recommended in a letter to IPC regarding the inclusion of netball in the South Asian Games. They have also offered their full support during the games.""I request the minister to kindly include netball in Games so that Pakistan can excel in the game," he said.