Open Menu

Arooj Butt Appointed As First Female Team Manager For Men’s U-17 National Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Arooj Butt appointed as first female team manager for Men’s U-17 national team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has appointed Ms. Arooj Butt as the Team Manager of the Pakistan Men’s U-17 National Team.

This historic appointment makes her the first woman in the country’s football history to hold such a key position at both national and international levels, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Arooj Butt, who has been actively working with PFF since 2022 as Safeguarding Officer, holds multiple certifications in child safeguarding and welfare from FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

With this appointment, PFF is sending a strong message: women have a place at every level of the game, from the field to the boardroom.

The initiative closely aligns with FIFA’s global objectives, especially its commitment to human rights, anti-discrimination and the inclusion of women in football governance, as outlined in Article 3 of the FIFA Statutes. FIFA’s 2016 reforms also emphasized the importance of women’s full participation in shaping the future of the sport.

On the occasion, PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani said, I am proud to see women taking managerial role in the history of Pakistan football. We believe her presence will inspire more women to take up key roles in football.”

Recent Stories

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

54 minutes ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

3 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

4 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports