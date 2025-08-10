Arooj Butt appointed as first female team manager for Men’s U-17 national team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has appointed Ms. Arooj Butt as the Team Manager of the Pakistan Men’s U-17 National Team.

This historic appointment makes her the first woman in the country’s football history to hold such a key position at both national and international levels, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Arooj Butt, who has been actively working with PFF since 2022 as Safeguarding Officer, holds multiple certifications in child safeguarding and welfare from FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

With this appointment, PFF is sending a strong message: women have a place at every level of the game, from the field to the boardroom.

The initiative closely aligns with FIFA’s global objectives, especially its commitment to human rights, anti-discrimination and the inclusion of women in football governance, as outlined in Article 3 of the FIFA Statutes. FIFA’s 2016 reforms also emphasized the importance of women’s full participation in shaping the future of the sport.

On the occasion, PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani said, I am proud to see women taking managerial role in the history of Pakistan football. We believe her presence will inspire more women to take up key roles in football.”