Arooj Butt Appointed As First Female Team Manager For Men’s U-17 National Team
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has appointed Ms. Arooj Butt as the Team Manager of the Pakistan Men’s U-17 National Team.
This historic appointment makes her the first woman in the country’s football history to hold such a key position at both national and international levels, said a press release issued here Sunday.
Arooj Butt, who has been actively working with PFF since 2022 as Safeguarding Officer, holds multiple certifications in child safeguarding and welfare from FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).
With this appointment, PFF is sending a strong message: women have a place at every level of the game, from the field to the boardroom.
The initiative closely aligns with FIFA’s global objectives, especially its commitment to human rights, anti-discrimination and the inclusion of women in football governance, as outlined in Article 3 of the FIFA Statutes. FIFA’s 2016 reforms also emphasized the importance of women’s full participation in shaping the future of the sport.
On the occasion, PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani said, I am proud to see women taking managerial role in the history of Pakistan football. We believe her presence will inspire more women to take up key roles in football.”
Recent Stories
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Arooj Butt appointed as first female team manager for Men’s U-17 national team4 minutes ago
-
Nasir, Noor advance to squash plate semifinals at World Games 20252 hours ago
-
Asif triumphs over China's Liang in World Games Chengdu 20253 hours ago
-
Nasir Iqbal through to plate semifinals with dominant win at World Games 20253 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s mixed fortunes on day 2 of World Games Chengdu 202521 hours ago
-
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC21 hours ago
-
Jamshoro hosts second day of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” sports finals2 days ago
-
Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship2 days ago
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games2 days ago
-
I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'2 days ago
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games2 days ago
-
Rana Sanaullah congratulates Danish Elahi on the feat2 days ago