Open Menu

PSL Ranked World’s Second Most Entertaining Cricket League By BBC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:34 PM

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

Ranking, prepared in collaboration with cricket analytics firm CricViz, compared major T20 and short-format franchise tournaments, including the IPL, South Africa’s SA20, Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20), and England’s The Hundred

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been ranked as the world’s second most entertaining cricket league, behind only the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a recent BBC Sport report.

The ranking, prepared in collaboration with cricket analytics firm CricViz, compared major T20 and short-format franchise tournaments, including the IPL, South Africa’s SA20, Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20), and England’s The Hundred.

The analysis evaluated leagues based on multiple performance and entertainment metrics such as average fours and sixes per match, batting strike rate, proportion of matches decided in the final over or ball, impact of home advantage, wicket-taking trends, and the average number of international caps among playing XIs.

Statistically, the PSL recorded the highest average first-innings score per match (180 runs), narrowly ahead of the IPL’s 179. In terms of close finishes, 27.5% of PSL matches were decided in the final over—second only to the IPL’s 28.

9%. The PSL also ranked second in average number of boundaries struck per match.

In terms of international experience, PSL teams averaged 351 international caps, the second-highest in the survey. The ILT20 led this category due to a higher proportion of overseas players.

The BBC report highlighted PSL’s ability to produce thrilling contests and big scores, with consistent high-scoring matches featuring some of the world’s leading cricketers.

On the “Entertainment Index,” which combined all performance metrics, the IPL topped the list with a score of 4.53 out of 5, followed by the PSL with 3.90. The ILT20 (2.44) ranked third, The Hundred fourth, CPL fifth, SA20 sixth, while the BBL came last.

Since its inception in 2016, the PSL has rapidly grown into one of the most prominent franchise leagues on the cricket Calendar, featuring six city-based teams and earning a reputation for explosive scoring, nail-biting finishes, and providing young Pakistani talent the opportunity to compete alongside global stars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Indian Premier League Pakistan Super League Young 2016 All Premier League

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

5 minutes ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

8 minutes ago
 Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

14 minutes ago
 Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

3 hours ago
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

3 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

4 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

4 hours ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

5 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports