PSL Ranked World’s Second Most Entertaining Cricket League By BBC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:34 PM
Ranking, prepared in collaboration with cricket analytics firm CricViz, compared major T20 and short-format franchise tournaments, including the IPL, South Africa’s SA20, Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20), and England’s The Hundred
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been ranked as the world’s second most entertaining cricket league, behind only the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a recent BBC Sport report.
The ranking, prepared in collaboration with cricket analytics firm CricViz, compared major T20 and short-format franchise tournaments, including the IPL, South Africa’s SA20, Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20), and England’s The Hundred.
The analysis evaluated leagues based on multiple performance and entertainment metrics such as average fours and sixes per match, batting strike rate, proportion of matches decided in the final over or ball, impact of home advantage, wicket-taking trends, and the average number of international caps among playing XIs.
Statistically, the PSL recorded the highest average first-innings score per match (180 runs), narrowly ahead of the IPL’s 179. In terms of close finishes, 27.5% of PSL matches were decided in the final over—second only to the IPL’s 28.
9%. The PSL also ranked second in average number of boundaries struck per match.
In terms of international experience, PSL teams averaged 351 international caps, the second-highest in the survey. The ILT20 led this category due to a higher proportion of overseas players.
The BBC report highlighted PSL’s ability to produce thrilling contests and big scores, with consistent high-scoring matches featuring some of the world’s leading cricketers.
On the “Entertainment Index,” which combined all performance metrics, the IPL topped the list with a score of 4.53 out of 5, followed by the PSL with 3.90. The ILT20 (2.44) ranked third, The Hundred fourth, CPL fifth, SA20 sixth, while the BBL came last.
Since its inception in 2016, the PSL has rapidly grown into one of the most prominent franchise leagues on the cricket Calendar, featuring six city-based teams and earning a reputation for explosive scoring, nail-biting finishes, and providing young Pakistani talent the opportunity to compete alongside global stars.
Recent Stories
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..
Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC46 seconds ago
-
Jamshoro hosts second day of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” sports finals19 hours ago
-
Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship19 hours ago
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games19 hours ago
-
I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'22 hours ago
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games24 hours ago
-
Rana Sanaullah congratulates Danish Elahi on the feat1 day ago
-
PSB clarifies misleading statement1 day ago
-
Sulaman brothers scale Mushkpuri Peak1 day ago
-
Noor Zaman kicks off Chengdu 2025 World Games with dominant win1 day ago
-
Pak athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record1 day ago
-
Chengdu 2025 World Games kick off with dazzling opening ceremony1 day ago