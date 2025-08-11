Zakria Dad Bag Amateur Titles Of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Zakria Dad won the Amateur titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.
Meanwhile, Owais Ali and Syed Saad obtained 2nd and 3rd position respectively in the amateurs category.
President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz Ur Rehman and a large number of enthusiasts were present on the occasion.
Zakria Dad won the Amateur titles with 160 points, Owais Ali got 2nd position with 156 points and Syed Saad obtained 3rd position with 148 points.
Players from all over the country are taking part in the Championship being played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation. The Championship will continue till August 14.
