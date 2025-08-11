Open Menu

Zakria Dad Bag Amateur Titles Of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Zakria Dad bag Amateur titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Zakria Dad won the Amateur titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

Meanwhile, Owais Ali and Syed Saad obtained 2nd and 3rd position respectively in the amateurs category.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz Ur Rehman and a large number of enthusiasts were present on the occasion.

Zakria Dad won the Amateur titles with 160 points, Owais Ali got 2nd position with 156 points and Syed Saad obtained 3rd position with 148 points.

Players from all over the country are taking part in the Championship being played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation. The Championship will continue till August 14.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

9 minutes ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

10 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

51 minutes ago
 Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel agains ..

Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..

55 minutes ago
 ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Pro ..

ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading

1 hour ago
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue ..

China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescu ..

Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way

2 hours ago
 Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of ..

Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports