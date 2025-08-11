Open Menu

Noor Zaman Advances To Plate Event Finals At World Games

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Noor Zaman advances to plate event finals at World Games

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s rising squash star Noor Zaman has secured a spot in the plate event finals at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China after a thrilling 3-1 victory over Japan’s Ryosei Tsukue in the semifinals on Monday.

Nasir showcased nerves of steel in a gripping encounter, overcoming Tsukue with scores of 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 12-10.

After splitting the first two games, Noor dug deep in a tense fourth game, saving multiple game points before clinching the match in dramatic fashion.

"Noor showed incredible composure under pressure today," said Pakistan’s national coach Fahim Gul.

His ability to bounce back after losing the second game and then close out the match in such a tight fourth game proves his mental toughness.

He’s ready for the final, he added.

Earlier in the tournament, he pushed World No. 21 Miguel Rodriguez to five games in the main draw

The young sensation will now compete for gold in Tuesday’s final.

A victory would cap off a remarkable tournament for Pakistan’s squash future.

"I’m grateful for the support and ready to give my all in the final," said an elated Zaman after the match.

Meanwhile, Nasir Iqbal went down 3-1 (15-13, 13-15, 11-4, 11-5) fighting hard against Palomino Gaeano Ronald of Colombia in another plate event semifinal.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

7 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

48 minutes ago
 Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel agains ..

Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..

53 minutes ago
 ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Pro ..

ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading

1 hour ago
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue ..

China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescu ..

Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way

2 hours ago
 Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of ..

Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports