Noor Zaman Advances To Plate Event Finals At World Games
Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM
CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s rising squash star Noor Zaman has secured a spot in the plate event finals at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China after a thrilling 3-1 victory over Japan’s Ryosei Tsukue in the semifinals on Monday.
Nasir showcased nerves of steel in a gripping encounter, overcoming Tsukue with scores of 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 12-10.
After splitting the first two games, Noor dug deep in a tense fourth game, saving multiple game points before clinching the match in dramatic fashion.
"Noor showed incredible composure under pressure today," said Pakistan’s national coach Fahim Gul.
His ability to bounce back after losing the second game and then close out the match in such a tight fourth game proves his mental toughness.
He’s ready for the final, he added.
Earlier in the tournament, he pushed World No. 21 Miguel Rodriguez to five games in the main draw
The young sensation will now compete for gold in Tuesday’s final.
A victory would cap off a remarkable tournament for Pakistan’s squash future.
"I’m grateful for the support and ready to give my all in the final," said an elated Zaman after the match.
Meanwhile, Nasir Iqbal went down 3-1 (15-13, 13-15, 11-4, 11-5) fighting hard against Palomino Gaeano Ronald of Colombia in another plate event semifinal.
