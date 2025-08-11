Battle For Freedom Boxing Championship Concludes
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The much-anticipated “Battle for Pakistan’s Freedom” Boxing Championship concluded in the provincial capital with electrifying bouts and remarkable performances, as Champion Boxing Club emerged victorious, securing the coveted title.
The event showcased the grit, skill, and unwavering determination of talented boxers, who delivered thrilling moments in the ring.
Zalmi Boxing academy and Eagle Boxing Academy claimed joint second place after a series of hard-fought matches, while Warriors Taekwondo & Kickboxing Academy took third position with impressive displays of technique and resilience.
Each fight was marked by lightning-fast movements, precision punches, and solid defensive strategies, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.
The closing ceremony was graced by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Asghar Surani and Youth Minister of the Youth Assembly Talha Jan, who presented trophies and medals to outstanding performers. Addressing the athletes, the guests praised the young boxers’ talent, calling them a valuable asset for the province and the nation, and pledged full support for their development.
Those present were included Secretary Provincial Boxing Association, Khizarullah and Peshawar Division Boxing Association Secretary Muhammad Ajmal.
They lauded the players’ performances and described the championship as a milestone for the promotion of boxing in the region.
Organized under the banner of the Provincial Boxing Association and Peshawar Division Boxing Association, with support from the Regional sports Officer Peshawar, the event brought together around 110 registered boxers from 17 clubs across the division.
Competitors impressed with their technical skills, offensive and defensive tactics, speed, and tactical awareness, leaving a lasting impact on the crowd.
Beyond the punches and footwork, the championship reflected the passion and dedication of young boxers whose drive could lead them to future success at national and international levels. Roaring applause, energetic chants, and a charged atmosphere turned the tournament into an unforgettable experience for boxing fans. APP/aqk
