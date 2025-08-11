PMYP–Lahore Qalandars talent hunt cricket trials draw record turnout

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars, witnessed a historic turnout at the open cricket trials held in Lahore, with more than 18,000 aspiring cricketers, both male and female, showcasing their talent over two days.

The trials were overseen by Lahore Qalandars’ renowned professional scouting team, known for discovering and nurturing some of Pakistan’s most exciting cricketing prospects. Boys and girls were put through a rigorous selection process, giving them a rare chance to perform in front of experienced evaluators from one of the Pakistan Super League’s most successful franchises, said a press release.

The overwhelming participation not only reflected Lahore’s “cricket fever” but also reinforced the importance of coordinated efforts between the government, sports organizations, and the private sector in unearthing raw talent and creating clear pathways to professional cricket.

Speaking after the conclusion of the trials, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and the Higher education Commission (HEC) for their all-out support in making this landmark initiative a reality.

“This is not just about finding cricket talent; it’s about giving our youth a platform to dream big and achieve big. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and HEC for backing this vision. And to the cricket-loving people of Lahore, thank you for coming in such huge numbers. Your passion made this event a grand success,” said Atif Rana.

Selected male and female players expressed immense gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana for launching what they called a “life-changing” programme.

“This platform has given us hope and belief that we can represent Pakistan at the highest level. The professionalism of Lahore Qalandars’ talent hunt and the support from the government make us confident that our dreams can become reality,” one of the selected players shared.