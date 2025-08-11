PMYP–Lahore Qalandars Talent Hunt Cricket Trials Draw Record Turnout
Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars, witnessed a historic turnout at the open cricket trials held in Lahore, with more than 18,000 aspiring cricketers, both male and female, showcasing their talent over two days.
The trials were overseen by Lahore Qalandars’ renowned professional scouting team, known for discovering and nurturing some of Pakistan’s most exciting cricketing prospects. Boys and girls were put through a rigorous selection process, giving them a rare chance to perform in front of experienced evaluators from one of the Pakistan Super League’s most successful franchises, said a press release.
The overwhelming participation not only reflected Lahore’s “cricket fever” but also reinforced the importance of coordinated efforts between the government, sports organizations, and the private sector in unearthing raw talent and creating clear pathways to professional cricket.
Speaking after the conclusion of the trials, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and the Higher education Commission (HEC) for their all-out support in making this landmark initiative a reality.
“This is not just about finding cricket talent; it’s about giving our youth a platform to dream big and achieve big. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and HEC for backing this vision. And to the cricket-loving people of Lahore, thank you for coming in such huge numbers. Your passion made this event a grand success,” said Atif Rana.
Selected male and female players expressed immense gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana for launching what they called a “life-changing” programme.
“This platform has given us hope and belief that we can represent Pakistan at the highest level. The professionalism of Lahore Qalandars’ talent hunt and the support from the government make us confident that our dreams can become reality,” one of the selected players shared.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..
ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza
More Stories From Sports
-
PMYP–Lahore Qalandars talent hunt cricket trials draw record turnout2 minutes ago
-
Noor Zaman advances to plate event finals at World Games12 minutes ago
-
Battle for Freedom Boxing Championship concludes12 minutes ago
-
Zakria Dad bag Amateur titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship12 minutes ago
-
Closing ceremony of "Marka e Haq Jashan e Azadi" tournament organized in befitting manners3 hours ago
-
80 athletes compete in Independence Day skating contest18 hours ago
-
Arooj Butt appointed as first female team manager for Men’s U-17 national team23 hours ago
-
Nasir, Noor advance to squash plate semifinals at World Games 20251 day ago
-
Asif triumphs over China's Liang in World Games Chengdu 20251 day ago
-
Nasir Iqbal through to plate semifinals with dominant win at World Games 20251 day ago
-
Pakistan’s mixed fortunes on day 2 of World Games Chengdu 20252 days ago
-
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC2 days ago