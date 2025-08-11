Open Menu

Closing Ceremony Of "Marka E Haq Jashan E Azadi" Tournament Organized In Befitting Manners

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Closing ceremony of "Marka e Haq Jashan e Azadi" tournament organized in befitting manners

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A grand closing ceremony of the Marka Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Football Tournament has been organized in Ghor-e-Zai area of Gumbat Tehsil, in which thousands of football fans participated with great enthusiasm.

The spectators applauded the players who performed brilliantly and raised national flags to create a joyful atmosphere of Independence Day.

The special guest of the event was Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kohat, Hamid Iqbal, while Regional Sports Officer Kohat, Division, Anwar Kamal Barki, Mayor Gumbat Tehsil, Sajid Iqbal, President District Football Association Kohat, Zia Alam Afridi and Director Finance, Farmanullah Khan Marwat also attended the event

and encouraged the players.

At the end of the match, trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the winning and runner-up teams by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal and Mayor Gumbat Tehsil, Sajid Iqbal.

The participants were of the view that such tournaments played an important role in increasing interest in sports among the youth and promoting a healthy society.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins ..

Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani comm ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..

13 hours ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

13 hours ago
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaija ..

UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..

14 hours ago
 Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impos ..

Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza

15 hours ago
 20th International Summer School on Youth and Heri ..

20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..

15 hours ago
 Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza m ..

Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations

15 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of H ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports