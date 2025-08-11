- Home
Closing Ceremony Of "Marka E Haq Jashan E Azadi" Tournament Organized In Befitting Manners
Published August 11, 2025
KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A grand closing ceremony of the Marka Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Football Tournament has been organized in Ghor-e-Zai area of Gumbat Tehsil, in which thousands of football fans participated with great enthusiasm.
The spectators applauded the players who performed brilliantly and raised national flags to create a joyful atmosphere of Independence Day.
The special guest of the event was Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kohat, Hamid Iqbal, while Regional Sports Officer Kohat, Division, Anwar Kamal Barki, Mayor Gumbat Tehsil, Sajid Iqbal, President District Football Association Kohat, Zia Alam Afridi and Director Finance, Farmanullah Khan Marwat also attended the event
and encouraged the players.
At the end of the match, trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the winning and runner-up teams by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal and Mayor Gumbat Tehsil, Sajid Iqbal.
The participants were of the view that such tournaments played an important role in increasing interest in sports among the youth and promoting a healthy society.
