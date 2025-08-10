80 Athletes Compete In Independence Day Skating Contest
Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) More than 80 young athletes competed in Independence Day skating contest at Dijkot Road Sports Complex.
A spokesman for the district sports department said here on Sunday that as part of Maraka-e-Haq celebrations and marking Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the District Sports Department organized thrilling under-17 boys’ and girls’ skating competitions at Dijkot Road Sports Complex.
He said that more than 80 young athletes participate in the event which featured various contests across multiple age categories ranging from 3–5 years, 5–7 years, 7–9 years, 9–11 years, 11–13 years, 13–15 years, and 15–17 years, showcasing the talent and enthusiasm of budding skaters.
He said that the festivities began with cutting of an Independence Day cake, setting a patriotic tone for the day.
He said that the competitions were fiercely contested and young participants displayed their skill, speed and determination.
President Anjuman Tajiran City Khwaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka witnessed the event as the chief guest and later he distributed trophies and cash prizes among position holders.
The first position holder was awarded Rs.5000 while Rs.3000 and Rs.2000 were awarded to the second and third position holders respectively.
Rana Kashif, President of Skating stars & Fitness Club, Secretary General Ali Asghar, Hafiz Ali Raza, Abid Bashir, Ashba Khalil, Mian Abdul Waheed, Hajji Muhammad Rafi and others were also present on the occasion.
