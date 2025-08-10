Open Menu

80 Athletes Compete In Independence Day Skating Contest

Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2025 | 08:20 PM

80 athletes compete in Independence Day skating contest

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) More than 80 young athletes competed in Independence Day skating contest at Dijkot Road Sports Complex.

A spokesman for the district sports department said here on Sunday that as part of Maraka-e-Haq celebrations and marking Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the District Sports Department organized thrilling under-17 boys’ and girls’ skating competitions at Dijkot Road Sports Complex.

He said that more than 80 young athletes participate in the event which featured various contests across multiple age categories ranging from 3–5 years, 5–7 years, 7–9 years, 9–11 years, 11–13 years, 13–15 years, and 15–17 years, showcasing the talent and enthusiasm of budding skaters.

He said that the festivities began with cutting of an Independence Day cake, setting a patriotic tone for the day.

He said that the competitions were fiercely contested and young participants displayed their skill, speed and determination.

President Anjuman Tajiran City Khwaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka witnessed the event as the chief guest and later he distributed trophies and cash prizes among position holders.

The first position holder was awarded Rs.5000 while Rs.3000 and Rs.2000 were awarded to the second and third position holders respectively.

Rana Kashif, President of Skating stars & Fitness Club, Secretary General Ali Asghar, Hafiz Ali Raza, Abid Bashir, Ashba Khalil, Mian Abdul Waheed, Hajji Muhammad Rafi and others were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating di ..

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

3 hours ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

5 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

5 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

6 hours ago
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports