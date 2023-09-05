Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The victory is important for both teams in this match for their ranking in the ongoing tournament.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the 6th match of Group-B of the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

The victory is important for both teams in this match for their ranking in the ongoing tournament.

Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Matheesha Pathirana