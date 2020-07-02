UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aubameyang Fires Arsenal Revival As Leicester Lose Again

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:06 PM

Aubameyang fires Arsenal revival as Leicester lose again

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal climbed back into contention to qualify for Europe next season with a 4-0 thrashing of Norwich, while Leicester's slide continued in a 2-1 defeat at Everton

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal climbed back into contention to qualify for Europe next season with a 4-0 thrashing of Norwich, while Leicester's slide continued in a 2-1 defeat at Everton.

Aubameyang moved alongside Jamie Vardy as the Premier League's top scorer on 19 goals on a night of contrasting fortunes for the Golden Boot contenders.

Arsenal registered a third straight win to move up to seventh against a Norwich side ever more resigned to relegation.

Canaries captain Tim Krul did his side no favours by gifting the opener to Aubameyang when he was caught trying to dribble past the Gabon international.

Aubameyang turned provider for Granit Xhaka to make it 2-0 before half-time and was then handed another gift when Norwich striker Josip Drmic teed him up to make it 3-0.

Cedric Soares signed a four-year deal at the Emirates last week without having played a minute for the Gunners since joining on loan from Southampton in January.

But the Portuguese right-back made his debut one to remember with a long-range strike nine minutes from time to round off the scoring.

- Leicester lose more ground - Leicester are headed in the opposite direction as their winless run since English football's restart from the coronavirus pandemic stretched to four games.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty gave Everton the perfect start at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are yet to lose at home under Carlo Ancelotti and they held on in the second half for a vital three points for their own ambitions of European football next season.

Kelechi Iheanacho's fortunate goal as the ball ricocheted in off his face reduced Leicester's arrears and they pressed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages.

Michael Keane's clearance off the line spared Jordan Pickford's blushes after another huge error from the England number one.

However, defeat means Leicester could drop to fourth should Chelsea win at West Ham later on Wednesday and the Foxes are now just three points clear of Manchester United and Wolves in the battle for a place in the Champions League next season.

- Newcastle not distracted - At the bottom of the table, Bournemouth also suffered a huge blow in their battle to beat the drop with a humiliating 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle.

Dwight Gayle, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lozaro were on target for the Magpies, who were not distracted by the ongoing uncertainty around the club over a proposed Saudi takeover.

Bournemouth remain in the bottom three and the margin of defeat could also prove costly as they drop below Aston Villa on goal difference into 19th.

Related Topics

Football Loan Europe Saudi Newcastle Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Norwich Gabon Manchester United January Gold From Top Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO’s new TikTok Challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5c ..

46 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 ..

50 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

52 minutes ago

Security Council adopts resolution calling for glo ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Despite the pandemic, Dubai marks anoth ..

1 hour ago

China-based Terminus partners with Expo 2020, sign ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.