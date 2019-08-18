UrduPoint.com
Australia Cricket Union Condemns Boos After Smith Felled By Archer

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

Australia cricket union condemns boos after Smith felled by Archer

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia's cricket union Sunday slammed fans at Lord's for booing Steve Smith after he was felled by a bouncer from fast bowler Jofra Archer, saying the sport deserves better.

The star batsman collapsed face forward after a sickening blow to the side of the neck and head when on 80 during Australia's first innings of the second Ashes Test against England on Saturday.

He was eventually able to walk off the field for concussion checks to a standing ovation after another gritty performance.

But when he returned some fans booed him, mirroring the treatment he has received from sections of the crowd in England keen to remind him of his 12-month ban for ball-tampering.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), which represents players, said it was wrong to hurl abuse at an injured player.

"Cricket deserves much better than that. And Lord's, the home of cricket, deserves much better than that also," president Greg Dyer and chief executive Alistair Nicholson said in a joint statement.

"What we witnessed was bravery from an outstanding young man. It should be commended not vilified.

