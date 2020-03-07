UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Eye Fifth T20 World Title In Front Of Huge Crowd

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Australia eye fifth T20 world title in front of huge crowd

Melbourne, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Australian captain Meg Lanning says her team are "pumped" for their defence of the women's Twenty20 World Cup against India on Sunday with hopes high that more than 90,000 fans will cram the cavernous Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They go into the final as favourites, courtesy of being the sport's dominant side, winning four of the six tournaments so far, in contrast to Harmanpreet Kaur's India, who are in their first decider.

But with large numbers of Indian fans expected in the 100,000-capacity arena, there will be little in the way of home advantage.

Organisers have set their sights on beating the official world attendance record for a women's sporting fixture on Sunday, to coincide with International Women's Day.

That was set at the 1999 football World Cup final, when 90,185 watched the United States beat China at the Rose Bowl in California.

While widely accepted as the benchmark, an estimated 110,000 are said to have attended the Mexico-Denmark women's World Cup Championships final in 1971, but it was not a sanctioned event.

Pop superstar Katy Perry, who this week revealed she is pregnant, has been recruited to help get punters through the turnstiles, performing before and after the game.

As of Friday, more than 75,000 tickets had been sold for a match that marks the culmination of a 17-day, 10-team, tournament that has proved both entertaining and competitive.

"It seems like it has sort of fallen into place a little bit, and Sunday is going to be massive," said Lanning ahead of Australia playing their sixth successive final.

"So hopefully there is 90,000 people there. Everything's been done that could possibly be done, and we're just really pumped we get to be out in the middle and play in front of everyone.

" The final will be a repeat of the tournament opener, when India upset Australia by 17 runs after leg-spinner Poonam Yadav ran riot.

It made every game afterwards a virtual must-win for Lanning's team, and they rose to the task despite tournament-ending injuries to Tayla Vlaeminck and Ellyse Perry.

After beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, they edged New Zealand before overcoming South Africa in a nerve-shredding and rain-affected semi-final.

"It's been a hard road, certainly not smooth, but we've given ourselves a chance," said Lanning, who is wary of the threat posed by India.

"They're a class side, they've been playing excellent cricket through the tournament." - A lot of love - India went through the group phase as the only unbeaten side, on the back of quality spin bowling and the exploits of teenage batting prodigy Shafali Verma.

After upsetting Australia, they beat Bangladesh, New Zealand and then Sri Lanka before automatically making the final as Group A winners after their semi-final against England was washed out.

"Rather than thinking about what is going to trouble us, it's only about being there, enjoying the moment and giving our best," said Kaur.

"One thing we have to keep in mind, Sunday is a fresh day, a fresh start. We have to start from ball one."Like Lanning, she is relishing the chance to be part of a match that has the potential to take women's cricket to another level.

"We were hoping we'd get there because everybody's feeling very positive about women's cricket at the moment," she said. "We will try to give our best. If we win, definitely we'll get a lot of attention and a lot of love from back home."

Related Topics

India Cricket Football World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka China Road Melbourne South Africa United States Rose Bowl Katy Perry Turkish Lira Women Sunday Event From Best Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 March 2020

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of two cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

12 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.