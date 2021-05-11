UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia, NZ FIH Hockey Pro League Matches In June

Muhammad Rameez 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Australia, NZ FIH Hockey Pro League matches in June

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League matches between Australia and New Zealand, which were postponed because of the current global COVID-19 pandemic, would now be played on June 26 to 27 in Perth, Australia.

This was announced by FIH, Hockey Australia and Hockey New Zealand on Tuesday. This has been made possible thanks to the Trans-Tasman bubble put in place last month and allowing quarantine free travel between Australia and New Zealand, said a press release issued here.

The FIH Hockey Pro League double-headers between both Oceania rivals were originally scheduled to be played on the ANZAC Day weekend (April 24-25).

Related Topics

Hockey Australia Perth April June New Zealand

Recent Stories

National Ambulance accelerates deployment of resou ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Health reaffirms importance of vaccina ..

1 hour ago

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

2 hours ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

2 hours ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

2 hours ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.