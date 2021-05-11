Australia, NZ FIH Hockey Pro League matches in June

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League matches between Australia and New Zealand, which were postponed because of the current global COVID-19 pandemic, would now be played on June 26 to 27 in Perth, Australia.

This was announced by FIH, Hockey Australia and Hockey New Zealand on Tuesday. This has been made possible thanks to the Trans-Tasman bubble put in place last month and allowing quarantine free travel between Australia and New Zealand, said a press release issued here.

The FIH Hockey Pro League double-headers between both Oceania rivals were originally scheduled to be played on the ANZAC Day weekend (April 24-25).