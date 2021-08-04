Australia post 121-7 as Mustafizur takes three wickets in 2nd T20

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets as Bangladesh restricted Australia to 121 for seven in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets as Bangladesh restricted Australia to 121 for seven in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Mitchell Marsh fought a lone battle to score 45 after Australia elected to bat in Dhaka, but suffered their second successive batting collapse.

The tourists, who lost the opener of the five-match series after being bowled out for 108 in their chase of 131 on Tuesday, slipped from 99-3 to 106-7 after Marsh's wicket.

Marsh, who made 45 in his team's 23-run loss, put on 57 runs for the third wicket with Moises Henriques, who scored 30, after the departure of the two openers.

Marsh was caught behind off fast bowler Shoriful islam before Mustafizur struck twice on successive deliveries to send skipper Matthew Wade back for four and Ashton Agar for nought.

Mitchell Starc hit an unbeaten 13 to stretch Australia's total to more than a run-a-ball in 20 overs.

Bangladesh, who won their first-ever T20 against Australia to lead the series 1-0, need 122 for victory.