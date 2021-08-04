UrduPoint.com

Australia Post 121-7 As Mustafizur Takes Three Wickets In 2nd T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:26 PM

Australia post 121-7 as Mustafizur takes three wickets in 2nd T20

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets as Bangladesh restricted Australia to 121 for seven in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets as Bangladesh restricted Australia to 121 for seven in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Mitchell Marsh fought a lone battle to score 45 after Australia elected to bat in Dhaka, but suffered their second successive batting collapse.

The tourists, who lost the opener of the five-match series after being bowled out for 108 in their chase of 131 on Tuesday, slipped from 99-3 to 106-7 after Marsh's wicket.

Marsh, who made 45 in his team's 23-run loss, put on 57 runs for the third wicket with Moises Henriques, who scored 30, after the departure of the two openers.

Marsh was caught behind off fast bowler Shoriful islam before Mustafizur struck twice on successive deliveries to send skipper Matthew Wade back for four and Ashton Agar for nought.

Mitchell Starc hit an unbeaten 13 to stretch Australia's total to more than a run-a-ball in 20 overs.

Bangladesh, who won their first-ever T20 against Australia to lead the series 1-0, need 122 for victory.

Related Topics

T20 Australia Bangladesh Dhaka Lead Mustafizur Rahman National University From

Recent Stories

UN Security Council Considering Meeting Friday To ..

UN Security Council Considering Meeting Friday To Address Afghanistan Violence - ..

4 minutes ago
 Murad Saeed pays glowing tribute to martyred polic ..

Murad Saeed pays glowing tribute to martyred police, armed forces personnel

4 minutes ago
 Low-cost grain storage technology to be imported f ..

Low-cost grain storage technology to be imported from Argentina: Fakhar

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Sports Minister greets Arshad Nadeem for qu ..

Punjab Sports Minister greets Arshad Nadeem for qualifying for javelin throw fin ..

4 minutes ago
 PML-N can't befool Kashmiris by accusing PTI of 'r ..

PML-N can't befool Kashmiris by accusing PTI of 'rigging' AJK polls: Farrukh

8 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.