Australian Open Junior Squash Medalists Warmly Welcome On Arrival Peshawar
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The players who won gold, silver and bronze medals in the recently concluded Australia Junior Open Squash Championship, hailing from Peshawar, were warmly welcome and garlanded soon after arrival at the Peshawar sports Complex here on Tuesday.
However, there was neither Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan Mohmand, nor former World Champion Qamar Zaman in the reception to receive the Australian Junior Squash Open medalists including Mehwish, Mahnoon Ali, Huzaifa Shahid, Ibrahim Zeib, Yahya Khan, Fawad Khan, Azaan Ali Khan.
Former Jansher Khan coach Mehboob Khan, Tahir Iqbal, Munawar Zaman, Regional Sports Officer Bannu Amir Zahir Shah, Assistant Director Account Shah Faisal, Salam Gul were there and garlanded all the players.
Shah Faisal on this occasion said that DG Sports Abdul Nasir Mohmand, Additional DG Sports Miss Rashida Ghaznavi were in the meeting in KP Secretariat that is why they did not turn up to receive the medalists.
Results of the Australia Junior Open including: -
Boys U-13:
Huzaifa Shahid (PAK) defeated 2nd seed Gng Hung Yu (AUS) by 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-2)
U-15 Boys:
Yahya Khan (PAK) triumphed over Henry Kross (AUS) by 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-3)
Boys U-17:
Ibrahim Zeb (PAK) secured victory against Brodie Bennett (NZ) by 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-6)
Girls U-13:
Mahnoor Ali (PAK) outshined Emily Senior (Malaysian) by 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-4)
Girls U-17:
Mehwish (PAK) emerged victorious over Erin Wyllie (Malaysian) by 3-2 (10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6)
Additionally, M. Harmas Ali Raja in Under 11, Fawad Khan in Under 13, and Azaan Ali Khan in Under 15 categories have secured bronze medals, further highlighting Pakistan’s success in the Championship.
