The former Skipper says that they are all united and working together and all speculations about their disputes are baseless.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2021) Former Test skipper Azhar Ali rejected rumors regarding dispute among the top coaches of the national team on Saturday.

Azhar Ali said that the whole team was united and working together.

“There is no dispute among the coaches,” said Azhar Ali while talking to the reporters. He said that he came to know about such rumors.

“We are working together as a bunch and preparing for our first home Test against South Africa,” he added.

He explained that Younis was our batting coach and yousuf was also there to guide them while Waqar Younis and Misbah both were there for the guidance of the players.

“Look, Waqar bhai and Misbah are there; Younish bhai is batting coach and Yousuf Bhai is also there who are working with unity,” said Azhar.

He stated that they were trying to learn from their experience and gearing up for this Test series as they had limited time. Therefore, he said, no one was there to change techniques of batters or bowlers.

Talking about matches against South Africa, Azhar said that the visiting team was strong but they would try to make the most of their home conditions.

“South Africa is a strong team. Our bowling is good, no matter, if it was spin or fast bowling,” he said, adding that they could Pakistan a tough time.

“Our focus is on our ‘A’ game forward against South Africa and will try our best to win the home series,” he added.