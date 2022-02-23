Azhar Ali to join Worcestershire

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Former Pakistani Skipper Azhar Ali would be joining Worcestershire for County Championship this season.

The 37-year-old batsman was previously part of Somerset in 2018 and also played a vital role in Somerset's Royal London Cup success.

During his time with Somerset, he proved himself to be a quality performer on the field, whilst at the same time becoming an integral part of the club's off-field culture.

In his seventeen First-Class matches for the club, he scored over eight hundred runs with a best of 125. He was also presented with his County Cap by Marcus Trescothick in 2019, as quoted by cricketpakistan.

com.pk.

Over the years many legendary players from Pakistan have been a regular part of county teams including Abdul Hafeez Kardar (Warwickshire), Majid Khan (Glamorgan), Sarfaraz Nawaz (Northamptonshire), Zaheer Abbas (Gloucestershire), Wasim Akram (Hampshire, Lancashire), Waqar Younis (Glamorgan, Surrey), Javed Miandad (Glamorgan, Sussex), Younis Khan (Nottinghamshire), Imran Khan (Sussex, Worcestershire), Shoaib Akhter (Durham, Somerset, Worcestershire).

The County Championship 2022 season which would begin on April 7 and was scheduled to end by the end of September.