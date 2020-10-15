UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Turns 26th Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:04 PM

Babar Azam turns 26th today

The fans, friends and colleagues are sending birthday wishes to the player on social media to express love for him on his special day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct15th, 2020) Limited-Over cricket Captain Babar Azam has turned 26th today.

The fans, friends and colleagues are extending birthday wishes.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad United also extended him birthday wishes.

At the same time, Babar Azam is trending in Pakistan where the birthday wishes for the legendary player are pouring in after every minute.

A few days ago, Babar Azam has expressed his happiness to have the opportunity to lead One-Day-International (ODI)cricket for the first time in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Twitter Same Lead Babar Azam Islamabad United

Recent Stories

PCB confirms player approach during National T20 C ..

6 minutes ago

Hunain Shah aspires to follow brother Naseem’s f ..

9 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 Li ..

22 minutes ago

Thailand govt declares emergency to curb anti-govt ..

34 minutes ago

The Gaming Beast TECNO POVA Launched in Pakistan!

37 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Congratulates Tajikistan P ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.