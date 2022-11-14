Bangladesh U19 wins one-day series

Half-centuries by Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Parvez Rahman Jibon and Ahrar Amin handed Bangladesh four-wicket win in the third and final U19 one-day against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Half-centuries by Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Parvez Rahman Jibon and Ahrar Amin handed Bangladesh four-wicket win in the third and final U19 one-day against Pakistan at the Multan cricket Stadium on Monday.

With the win, Bangladesh won the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 221, Shibli, the Bangladesh opener, top-scored in the innings with a sparkling 56-ball 72. He was the only batter in the top five to post a double-digit score and struck 11 fours and two sixes.

Jibon and Ahrar paired up when Bangladesh were 113 for five. They added 85 runs for the sixth wicket that took Bangladesh over the line with an over spare.

Jibon, later awarded player of the match, returned undefeated on 57. He faced 59 balls and hit five fours and a six. Amin, the Bangladesh skipper, made 52 off 70, hitting six fours.

Pakistan's Mohammad Tayyab Arif made 87 off 104, smashing eight fours and a six, after Bangladesh elected to bowl.

Tayyab walked in the middle with no runs on the board as Mohammad Farooq was dismissed by Rohanat Doullah Borson, who took three wickets.

Arafat Minhas continued his good run with the bat with an electrifying 43 at a strike rate of 165 (hitting three sixes and three fours). Arafat was named player of the series he racked up 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, in three innings at a strike rate of 123, getting dismissed only once.

He also took three wickets two of them in this match.

Uzair Mumtaz hit four fours and a six in his 39-ball 34 before becoming a victim of Mohammad Rafi Uzzaman, who also took three wickets but had the best bowling figures as he gave away only 29 runs, eight less than Borson.

Morning rain shaved off three overs from each innings as the match was reduced to 42 overs per innings.

The last leg of the tour will see the two sides compete in two T20s on 16 and 18 November at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

