Bangladesh Win Toss, Bowl In Rain-hit New Zealand T20

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:14 PM

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in a rain-hit Twenty20 International against New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park on Thursday

Auckland (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in a rain-hit Twenty20 International against New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park on Thursday.

With the start of play delayed by two hours due to persistent rain, officials shortened the match to 10 overs an innings.

Bangladesh captain Liton Das, standing in for regular skipper Mahmudullah, said the tourists hoped to secure their first-ever victory on New Zealand soil.

"We're hungry to win because we've never done that here, so we're looking forward to this match," he said.

New Zealand lead the series 2-0.

Bangladesh have left out Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudullah in favour of Najmul Shanto, Musaddek Saikat and Rubel Hossain.

The Blacks Caps have called up Todd Astle and Lockie Ferguson in place of Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (capt), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Najmul Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Saikat, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful islam, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed.

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

