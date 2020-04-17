UrduPoint.com
Bess Recalls His Happy Moment Of 2018 Test When Babar Got Retired Hurt

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:05 PM

Bess recalls his happy moment of 2018 Test when Babar got retired hurt

England bowler Dom Bess has recalled his Test debut at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2018 against Pakistan and revealed why he was "happy" when Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam got retired hurt

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :England bowler Dom Bess has recalled his Test debut at Lord's cricket Ground in 2018 against Pakistan and revealed why he was "happy" when Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam got retired hurt.

Bess said that all-rounder Ben Stokes' delivery saw Azam retire hurt after piling 68 runs.

The off-spinner further said that Test skipper Azhar Ali had planned on targeting him.

However, the bowler was relieved as he no longer had to face Azam, who he believed would have bled him alone for 150 runs had he not been hurt.

"We had Azhar Ali at Somerset. He spoke to me after my Test debut and said that they were trying to go after me," a private news channel.quoted him as saying.

"I was quite happy when it (Babar's injury) happened because after seeing him in Taunton last year, he was whacking everyone, so I would have probably gone for 150 [runs] I reckon," he said.

